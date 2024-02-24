Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A planning application for a brand-new state-of-the-art Day Treatment Centre at Stamford & Rutland Hospital has been submitted to South Kesteven District Council for approval.

The North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Stamford & Rutland Hospital, have said that the proposals will enhance patient care for the local community.

Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) was found at Stamford and Rutland Hospital in October.

An artist impression of the new Day Treatment Centre.

The trust has plans to replace the existing RAAC Threatre Wings, the Dronfield Suite and Greenwood Day Treatment Unit.

The aim is to reconfigure the site into a collegiate hospital site that will provide further and future benefit and capability for servicing the local community.

The trust has already been granted funding approval for the proposed centre on the site of the former nurse’s accommodation block, which will provide day case procedures in three specially-equipped rooms, three standard-sized cabin-style changing rooms with ensuite facilities, two recovery bays and two sex segregated waiting areas with separate access into the procedure area.

An artist impression of the new Day Treatment Centre.

The proposed new two-storey building will be located on the site of the demolished nurse’s accommodation and meeting rooms.

The application states that: “The Day Treatment Centre aims to streamline the available services and treatments to the local community. With this scheme, Stamford and Rutland Hospital aims to enhance their integrated community care and local anaesthetics procedures.

"By increasing the procedure capacity in existing specialities on-site and bring additional services, the hospital will be able to provide better and more focused services required by the local community and reducing the need to travel off site for their treatment and care.

If plans are approved, construction could start later this year, with the first patients being treated in early 2025.

The day treatment centre will be run and managed by North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust as an additional healthcare service to the local community.