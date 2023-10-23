News you can trust since 1948
By Stephen Briggs
Published 23rd Oct 2023
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 13:58 BST
Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) has been found at Stamford and Rutland Hospital, it has been confirmed.

The discovery was announced by the Department of Health last week.

The hospital is the second facility run by the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust where RAAC has been found. Earlier this year it was confirmed RAAC had been found at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

Stamford Hospital
In total, 42 hospitals in the UK have had RAAC found in them. RAAC is a lightweight form of concrete which was used in building construction from the 1950s until the mid-1990s. However, it has been deemed dangerous, because of concerns over its strength.

A spokesperson for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Following extensive structural surveys of our hospital sites in 2020, RAAC was discovered at Hinchingbrooke and within a small area of Stamford and Rutland Hospitals in the Dronfield Suite.

"Since then, our Estates team have been working on a three-year rolling programme of work to implement safety measures, including fail safes and end bearings. This was completed in the summer and we continue to review the areas on a regular basis.

“In addition to the safety measures, we are also looking to the future with our hospitals. Hinchingbrooke was recently added to the New Hospital Programme and we are also redeveloping the Stamford and Rutland Hospital site. Currently we are evaluating the tender to replace the Dronfield Suite and have secured the funding which will mean that the building will be replaced within the next two years.”

Last week it was confirmed RAAC had been found in the main hall at Peterborough College’s main hall in Park Crescent. Work is now ongoing to repair the issue, but the hall remains out of bounds.

Peterborough Regional Pool also remains closed after RAAC was found in the building. Surveys to see the extent of the issue started last week, with the hope the pool can be repaired.

The Key Theatre has also been closed after RAAC was found – but it is planned to be open in time for the Christmas panto.

