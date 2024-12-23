Peterborough residents urged to give up smoking for a healthier new year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Help and advice is available to make it easier to quit the habit

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough residents are being urged to make 2025 the year they quit smoking for good – and help and advice is available to make it possible.

Peterborough City Council, in partnership with Healthy You, is launching a stop-smoking campaign to raise awareness of the support available to help residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Running from late December and through January, the campaign will be running across Peterborough.

Help is available for people trying to quit smoking

Smoking significantly increases the risk of lung cancer, heart disease, and dementia as well as costing smokers £2,400 per year on average. However, it is never too late to quit smoking - Just two weeks after quitting, your lung function and circulation begin to improve and your savings will soon add up.

Councillor Dr Shabina Qayyum, cabinet member for adults and health at Peterborough City Council, said: “If you smoke, quitting smoking is the single most valuable thing you can do for your health, and it can save you money too. We know that quitting smoking is hard and that’s why we want as many residents as possible to be able to access support from Healthy You to help them successfully quit for good in 2025.”

Healthy You provides a free 12-week programme tailored to your needs. Last year alone, Healthy You supported over 380 people in Peterborough to successfully quit smoking. Healthy You offers a free 12-week programme tailored to your needs, including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1:1 weekly support from experienced advisors (face to face or over the phone)

Access to tools such as nicotine patches, vapes and medication.

Flexible appointments in person or over the phone at a range of locations across Peterborough

You can speak to your GP or to self-refer Call 0333 005 0093 or visit https://healthyyou.org.uk/services/stop-smoking/ Alternatively, come visit one of our drop-in sessions where you can get free advice, hear more about the service and how to sign up:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10am-4pm, Friday 27 December - Queensgate Centre (lower mall near Schuh)

10am-4pm, Monday 6 January - Serpentine Green (near Holland and Barrett)

10am-4pm, Tuesday 14 January – Queensgate Centre (lower mall near Schuh)