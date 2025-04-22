Peterborough NHS worker loses 10st and goes 'from couch to London Marathon' in little over two years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

She has lost an incredible 10st in recent years

Two and a half years ago, NHS performance manager Sian Brown took the decision to prioritise her physical and mental health.

Fast forward to 2025, and Sian has lost 10 stone in weight and used her determination to take her not only from couch to 5km – but from sitting on her sofa to preparing for the London Marathon.

She admits to pushing herself, progressing from 5km to 7.5km after joining a running club, then to 10km and eventually to a half marathon – all of which she vowed she would or could never do.

Sian Brown is raising money for Bowel Cancer UK.

She said: “I joined a running club in my hometown of Spalding and after weight loss surgery was determined to keep the weight off, so I joined the Halmer Harriers and built up my stamina gradually. I took part on the Great Eastern Run half marathon in 2023 and said I would never do anything like that again.”

However, Sian, who works for the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City Hospital, will be lining up alongside tens of thousands of fellow runners on April 27 – not only in a personal challenge, but in memory of her dad Dylan, who passed away from bowel cancer in 2020.

As April is also Bowel Cancer Awareness Month, Sian’s marathon challenge is more poignant as will be raising funds for Bowel Cancer UK.

Bowel Cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK; but if spotted early, the more treatable it’s likely to be.

In fact, more than 9 in 10 people survive bowel cancer when it is diagnosed at the earliest stage, according to Bowel Cancer UK.

Proud family members and friends will be cheering Sian on along the route during the London Marathon. “I just want to make it to the finish line, I don’t have a time in mind,” said Sian – who will be going from running in London to running in Latvia at a half marathon a few weeks later.

To support Sian, visit her fundraising page.