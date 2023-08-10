Peterborough MP fears patients will avoid A&E over car park price rising

Peterborough’s MP has called for car park price rises at the city hospital to be reversed – as he fears people could miss out on crucial treatment as a result.

The increased charges came into affect on Monday (August 7), with prices rising by 20p per hour. The first 30 minutes remain free.

Peterborough City Hospital

In a letter to North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust chief executive Caroline Walker, Mr Bristow labelled the new costs as ‘extortionate’ as he called for the prices to be reversed, and said: “I am aware these changes took affect earlier this week, which was extremely short notice.

“You could reverse this quickly and consult with all who use the car park.

“I understand the 30 minute free charge will remain as well as all previous concessionary rates, but you must be aware these increases will impact considerably those visiting loved

ones and going for appointments.

“It is stressful enough for people attending appointments and visiting family members without them having to worry about how much they will have to pay to park.

“Patients often visit the hospital for long periods of time, especially if they are attending A&E. 7 hours at £9.20, 8 hours at £10.20, 12 hours at £11.20 and 24 hours at £12.20 for parking

seems extortionate.

“These prices could, I fear, discourage people from going to A & E and receiving the vital care they need."

The new parking charges are: 30 mins: free, 1 hour: £3.20, 2 hours: £4.40, 3 hours, £5.20, 4 hours £6.20, 5 hours £7.20, 6 hours £8.20, 7 hours £9.20, 8 hours £10.20, 12 hours £11.20 and 24 hours £12.20.

Concession rates apply for: Patients with appointments over three hours due to long waits, patients with a follow up UTC appointment over 30 minutes, carers and birthing partners, main visitors and carers for critically/terminally ill patients and relatives visiting on a daily-basis for over 7 days.

No charges apply for: patients with a long-term illness or serious condition needing regular or long treatment such as chemotherapy, radiotherapy and haemodialysis, visitors to the Bereavement Centre, parents of children in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, blue badge holders, parents of children admitted overnight and outpatients attending at least three times within a month for at least 3 months.

When the new charges were announced last week, the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the city hospital, said it has compared he cost of parking at other local NHS organisations and public car parks in both local areas, to ensure its charges are in-line. It has also stated that parking is still below the average cost for other NHS Hospitals and still lower than average when comparing us against other organisations, even after last year’s price increase.

Annual reviews of charges will take place.

When the rises were announced, Ms Walker said: “Increasing parking charges is always a difficult decision but we have a duty to ensure our car parks are well maintained and this is at a cost, so we have to look ahead to cover that. This increase falls significantly below inflation as we have taken into consideration the current economic climate.”