Parking charges are to increase at Peterborough City Hospital and Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

The decision has been made by the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust and will take effect from Monday (August 7).

The first 30 minutes of parking will remain free of charge on both sites but there will be a minimal increase of 20 pence to costs after that.

Parking fees at Peterborough City Hospital will be increasing.

The new charges will be: 30 mins: free, 1 hour: £3.20, 2 hours: £4.40, 3 hours, £5.20, 4 hours £6.20, 5 hours £7.20, 6 hours £8.20, 7 hours £9.20, 8 hours £10.20, 12 hours £11.20 and 24 hours £12.20.

The trust has said that it has compared he cost of parking at other local NHS organisations and public car parks in both local areas, to ensure its charges are in-line. It has also stated that parking is still below the average cost for other NHS Hospitals and still lower than average when comparing us against other organisations, even after last year’s price increase.

Annual reviews of charges will take place.

Caroline Walker, Chief Executive Officer at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “In reviewing our patient parking charges, we have opted to retain free parking for Blue Badge holders, for patients receiving cancer treatment and our Trust staff members. All previous concessionary rates for parking will also remain in place to continue to support our longer-term patients.

“Increasing parking charges is always a difficult decision but we have a duty to ensure our car parks are well maintained and this is at a cost, so we have to look ahead to cover that. This increase falls significantly below inflation as we have taken into consideration the current economic climate. We are also fortunate to have good working relationships with public transport links at both sites, so using the local bus services is an option too.”

Concession rates apply for: Patients with appointments over three hours dut to long waits, patients with a follow up UTC appointment over 30 minutes, carers and birthing partners, main visitors and carers for critically/terminally ill patients and relatives visiting on a daily-basis for over 7 days.