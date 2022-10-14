A Peterborough healthcare partnership has launched a new survey giving the community a chance to have a say on the current healthcare system.

Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Integrated Care System (ICS) has launched the ‘Let’s Talk: Your health and care today’ survey, which covers a range of subjects, including: access to health and social care; support for children and young people; and wider issues affecting health and wellbeing – such as financial pressures.

The findings of the short survey will help ICS to shape the future of health and social care services and improve the lives of people within the community.

Jan Thomas, chief executive officer at ICS, said: “To best support the health and wellbeing of our local communities we want to find out more about the things that matter most to you. That’s why we’re excited to launch ‘Let’s Talk’ to give you the opportunity to have your say and shape the future of health and care across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

“We want to listen to you, and understand what we need to do to support your wellbeing in the future. Thank you for spending time filling out this short survey and help us shape the future of health and care in our area.”

People have until November 10 this year to complete the survey either online or by filling in a paper copy.

Jyoti Atri, director of public health at Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council, added: “There are many different services across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough that affect our health and wellbeing.

"It is our ambition to make these services the best they can be, wherever you may live. This conversation with our local communities will help to shape how we tackle the key issues that we face now and over the coming years.”

To find out more about ‘Let’s Talk’, visit the ICS website by clicking here.

To complete the survey online, click here.

