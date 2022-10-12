Concerns have been raised about plans for a new hydrotherapy pool facility in Peterborough.

Plans were submitted in August for a new site at the Thistlemoor Medical Centre on Lincoln Road. The site would have two pools – but would be on the first floor, not the ground floor.

In response to the plans, Karen said: “Every hydrotherapy user who commented also raised enormous concern that pool(s) were to be sited on the first, and not on the ground floor.

"If the centre and pools are likely to be used by many disabled people with mobility difficulties, siting the pools on the first floor creates additional accessibility barriers such as extra walking distances, extra doors to navigate and the requirement to use a lift.”

Karen added: “In the event of an emergency, how will so many disabled bathers (bare feet, mobility aids, wheelchairs etc) be safely evacuated? Are the refuges sufficient? Ideally hydrotherapy pools are sited on the ground floor with an emergency door to the outside.”

Other concerns raised by Karen included the lack of a Changing Places toilet in the plans, and concerns that there were only four disabled parking bays on site.

Some residents living near the pool also made comments, with two people saying they were in favour of the plans, saying having more commercial buildings in the area could be off-putting to criminals.

However, another resident spoke of fears the site would bring more crime and anti-social behaviour.

Peterborough City Council recently announced plans to deliver a trial of hydrotherapy services at Lime Academy in the Ortons.

While a date for the start of the trial has not been announced Karen said the scheme would be welcomed, but the cost to use the pool in the Ortons could be ‘prohibitive,’ with prices being trialled at £12 per session.

