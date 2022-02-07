New unit planned at Peterborough neurological care centre

Eagle Wood Neurological Care Centre on Bretton Way.

PJ Care, which is a leading provider of specialist neurological care and neuro rehabilitation for people with progressive or acquired neurological conditions and runs Eagle Wood Neurological Care Centre on Bretton Way has submitted an application for a new 24-bed specialist care unit.

The current centre has four purpose-built units and provides care to residents who can’t be supported in more traditional nursing homes due to the level of challenging behaviour, complexity of their neurological conditions which require a multi-disciplinary team to assess and consult swiftly.

It consists of a central form with two wings to the northwest and two to the south east. The proposed newly built unit would fill in the west side of the side.

A map of the proposed extension.

The extension is planned to include eight transitional living units and 16 high dependency beds across three storeys. The three storey elements of the new building would be located to the northeast, with the lower two storey elements to the west boundary.

The ground floor would contain the transitional living units, which provide a living/kitchen room, bedroom and bathroom, with all units having access to the secure landscaped gardens.

There would be a new main entrance and reception area as the proposed new addition is not connected to the existing building.

The first and second floors would then contain the high dependency units, with eight beds per floor, split into two units.

The proposed look of the new building.

All bedrooms have been designed with an ensuite wet room to give residents their own space and privacy in their daily routine. Additional assisted bathrooms would be located on each level.

Each unit would also have their own Dayspace Dining/Lounge, which can provide a range of different functions and meet the requirements of both the residents and operator.

There would be two covered roof terraces on the Second floor to provide residents access to outside spaces that can be used throughout the year due to the protection of a roof above.

The building would also make use of the existing access point and allow for the creation of 24 new car parking spaces, including two disabled spaces.