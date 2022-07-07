New 24-hour life-saving defibrillator installed in Peterborough's Central Park after fundraising drive

A new life-saving defibrillator has been installed in a Peterborough park after more than £1,000 was fundraised by councillors and the public.

A campaign was launched for the machine by the Croquet Club in Central Park last year and the Friends of Central Park were determined to help.

Park Ward Labour councillors donated £1,000 towards the cause and the Friends’ launched a Just Giving page, which raised £635 from fundraisers.

A new defibrillator in Central Park could save lives now it's been installed.

Naidre Werner, secretary for Friends of Central Park, said: “There has been fantastic support from members of the local community who rallied round to raise the money to get this project off the ground.

"With the help of our local partners, we have achieved what we have set out to do - to ensure that park users have access to equipment that could benefit them in a time of need.”

The 24-hour machine been registered with the ambulance service, so anyone dialling 999 will be told where to find it.

Sudden cardiac arrest happens about 100,000 times a year in the UK – making it one of the UK’s largest killers.

Statistics suggest that CPR alone saves just 5 per cent of people who suffer from a sudden cardiac arrest.

However, CPR and using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) increases the chances of survival to 50 per cent.

The defibrillator has been given five-year support contract from The Community Heartbeat Trust, which covers replacement batteries and pads, as well as theft and public liability insurance.