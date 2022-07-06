Alfresco Landscaping, based in West Street, Helpston, has been awarded the Most Challenging Project at the national Bradstone Assured Awards.

The annual awards are run by paving manufacturer Bradstone and acknowledge some of the best the garden landscaping industry has to offer in design expertise and customer service.

Alfresco Landscaping won its award for devising what was described as a ‘tricky design’ that featured split levels and the bullnosed copings that the designers had to create themselves.

The Alfresco Landscaping team receive their award from Sarah Hennem of Bradstone.

Afterwards, Alastair Peat, of Alfresco Landscaping, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been recognised for the quality of our work and our creative landscape designs, especially in such a highly competitive category.

"We have some exciting projects to deliver during the summer months that will really showcase our landscaping abilities to best effect and, hopefully, earn us a place in next year’s awards too.”

Peter Montgomery, national sales manager for Bradstone, said: “Alfresco Landscaping are truly worthy winners of the Bradstone Assured award.

“Their ability to provide an outstanding standard of garden landscaping was unrivalled in this category.

“We wish them continued success for the future.”