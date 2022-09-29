Mum-to-be turned away from Peterborough maternity unit due to lack of midwives
Mother-in-law described what happened to her pregnant relative as ‘barbaric’
A mum-to-be was turned away from Peterborough City Hospital – and three other maternity wards – because they were not enough midwives.
Rica Scott described the situation as ‘barbaric’ when she tweeted on 26 September that her daughter in law had been turned away from maternity units in Peterborough, Huntingdon, Cambridge, and Northampton.
However, her relative was eventually able to be seen at Leicester Hospital – but only after a lengthy drive to arrive at the unit.
In her tweet she said the ‘NHS was broken’ and added: “Daughter-in-law in labour and has been turned away from maternity units in Peterborough Huntingdon Cambridge and Northampton all closed no midwives have had to drive to Leicester 1 hour away. Absolutely barbaric.”
Rica said on Twitter that her grandson was born safely earlier this week, and praised the work of midwives.
Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Rica added: “It is a disappointing experience for them as first time parents. Especially as they were never informed that potentially your chosen maternity unit could close leaving them responsible to find their own alternative provision.”
At the last CQC inspection in December 2019, maternity services at Peterborough City Hospital were rated as requiring improvement
When asked by The Peterborough Telegraph whether maternity wards were full at Peterborough City or Hinchingbrooke Hospitals at the moment, if they were regularly full, and what was being done to prevent them being full, a spokesperson for the Cambs and Peterborough Integrated Care System said: “The safety of the parents and babies using our maternity units is an absolute priority.
“Whilst we appreciate the sensitivity of the moment, at times it may be necessary to ask mothers to use alternative maternity units if another unit has reached its current capacity. All patients are risk assessed before they are transferred to an alternative location.
“Anyone with urgent questions about their pregnancy, please contact your local maternity team, who can provide support.”
The spokesperson also said there was a number of reasons why maternity wards could reach capacity, including bed availability, staffing levels, and high levels of demand.