Mum-to-be turned away from Peterborough maternity unit due to lack of midwives

A mum-to-be was turned away from Peterborough City Hospital – and three other maternity wards – because they were not enough midwives.

Rica Scott described the situation as ‘barbaric’ when she tweeted on 26 September that her daughter in law had been turned away from maternity units in Peterborough, Huntingdon, Cambridge, and Northampton.

However, her relative was eventually able to be seen at Leicester Hospital – but only after a lengthy drive to arrive at the unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her tweet she said the ‘NHS was broken’ and added: “Daughter-in-law in labour and has been turned away from maternity units in Peterborough Huntingdon Cambridge and Northampton all closed no midwives have had to drive to Leicester 1 hour away. Absolutely barbaric.”

Rica said on Twitter that her grandson was born safely earlier this week, and praised the work of midwives.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Rica added: “It is a disappointing experience for them as first time parents. Especially as they were never informed that potentially your chosen maternity unit could close leaving them responsible to find their own alternative provision.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough City Hospital has spoken after a mum was sent from Leicester to Peterborough to give birth (image: David Lowndes)

When asked by The Peterborough Telegraph whether maternity wards were full at Peterborough City or Hinchingbrooke Hospitals at the moment, if they were regularly full, and what was being done to prevent them being full, a spokesperson for the Cambs and Peterborough Integrated Care System said: “The safety of the parents and babies using our maternity units is an absolute priority.

“Whilst we appreciate the sensitivity of the moment, at times it may be necessary to ask mothers to use alternative maternity units if another unit has reached its current capacity. All patients are risk assessed before they are transferred to an alternative location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone with urgent questions about their pregnancy, please contact your local maternity team, who can provide support.”