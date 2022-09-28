Michelle Pullan has donated a 'cuddle cot' and ten memory boxes to Peterborough City Hospital's maternity ward.

Michelle Pullan has worked hard to raise funds to purchase the special cot after devastatingly losing her young son Fred.

Michelle and members of her family took part in a six-mile, 20-obstacle Tough Mudder Challenge in April, followed by afternoon tea parties, where over 40 trays full of sandwiches, homemade cakes and treats were made to help fundraise.

In total, the family raised £2027 which helped to purchase a special cuddle cot for the hospital’s maternity unit.

The cot helps to cool the body of a deceased child and keep it in situ, allowing the baby to remain with the family, thereby providing the family time they want to say goodbye.

The family also bought ten memory boxes in honour of Fred.

Michelle Pullan said: “As I was becoming isolated, the charity 4Louis got in contact with me and suggested small steps of positive distraction techniques with little Fred in mind.

"These small steps turned into me wanting to put my energy and emotions into a legacy and help others through the darkest times of their lives.”

Lesley Carline, Bereavement Specialist Midwife at Peterborough, added: “We are always incredibly grateful and touched that parents who have experienced the loss of their babies can find the time and strength to fundraise and donate items such as the Cuddle Cot to us.

