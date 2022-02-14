More details revealed for planned extension of Peterborough brain injury rehabilitation centre.

Specialist care provider, PJ Care, has announced plans to expand its service with a proposed extension to its Eagle Wood care centre in Bretton.

The planning application was submitted this week.

Eagle Wood Neurological Care Centre on Bretton Way

The development would see a three-storey addition to the existing 105 bed service on Bretton Way.

The ground floor of the proposed extension comprises eight transitional living units, offering apartment-style living for people in the early stages of their condition. The units will enable residents to enjoy a degree of independence while having the support of on-site staff, and a communal lounge provides a sense of community.

The first and second floors will feature 16 en-suite ‘high dependency’ bedrooms for people with complex behavioural issues. These floors come with innovative design features that will enhance the quality of care and enable people to transition into care with less disruption.

PJ Care chairman Neil Russell said: “We think this new development is a new and innovative addition to the care we already offer.

“For those in the early stages of their illness, they want to be able to live as ‘naturally’ as possible and these units allow them to do that, which is hugely important for their wellbeing. It’s a more home-like environment than care settings usually offer; they will still be able to make their own breakfast, sit in their own lounge and listen to their choice of music, with the reassurance of staff being on hand for whatever support they need.

“As their condition progresses, they can then move ‘next door’ for more a greater level of care. We offer a home to people from across the country so not having to move locations offers people and their families greater continuity and familiarity. The upper floors provide a care option for those people who are at risk of being sectioned under the Mental Health Act as a result of their neurological condition, or who are ready to leave hospital after being sectioned.

“We can offer a focused, personalised care environment that’s somewhat cheaper than hospital care and arguably more effective.”

A planning application for the development, which would sit within the existing boundary of the Eagle Wood site, has been submitted to the local authority, and would also see the creation of 34 car parking spaces. Should the plans be approved, building work is expected to get underway in the spring.

The new building will be known as Richard Hicken House, named after Eagle Wood’s head chef of nine years who passed away in 2020. Initially, the site would create about 50 new jobs in catering, housekeeping, maintenance, care and nursing.