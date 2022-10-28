There have been celebrations at a charity which helps save lives in Peterborough after they were rated as ‘outstanding’ in their latest inspection.

The Magpas Air Ambulance, which covers Cambridgeshire, was given the top rating in their latest Care Quality Commission (CQC) report.

Zoe Robinson, CQC head of hospital inspection, said: “We were very impressed with Magpas Operational Base.

“It was exceeding the steps we would expect it to take to ensure people receive safe and effective care and treatment.

“This meant the service was delivering exceptional outcomes for people and saving lives.

“Behind this success was excellent development and implementation of policies and processes, so the service was resilient to challenges and responsive to the needs of the wide range of people it encounters.

“We also found the service benefited from a patient-focused culture, which was embedded through inspirational leadership.

“Being rated outstanding by CQC is the result of considerable hard work, so I congratulate everyone at the service who achieved this high standard for the people they serve.”

In the report, which has been released today (Friday, October 28), inspectors were told of the life saving – and life changing – impact their work had had. The report said: “One patient we spoke with said, “It was like the angels were coming down from the sky, they saved my life, I am only here because of them.” Another patient said, “They are truly amazing, and so humble, they really are just the best at what they do.””

Magpas Air Ambulance Chief Executive, Daryl Brown MBE, said “I am delighted that the service has been rated as outstanding—it is a reflection on the whole team and the huge amount of hard work and dedication that they contribute daily. I want to express my thanks to everyone at the charity, our patients and supporters - it is only by all us working together that we can achieve such excellent results.”

The report is available to read at https://www.cqc.org.uk/