Peterborough City Hospital has teamed up with a charity that helps people undergoing cancer treatment to receive comfort through the power of the written word.

The charity, called From Me To You, is working with the hospital’s Cancer Wellbeing Service to ensure letters that have been written and donated to them by compassionate strangers are distributed to patients.

Alison Hitchcock, co-founder of From Me To You, explained how the charity aims to help reduce the social isolation and loneliness cancer patients often experience.

Alison Hitchcock, co-founder of From Me To You:

“We often hear that emotional support can sometimes disappear as patients embark on surgery and treatment, as those close to them just don’t know what to say or how to communicate,” she said.

“Sometimes a letter from a stranger can give individuals the positivity and comfort that they need, as well as a welcomed break from thinking about cancer treatment.”

Alison decided to set up a charity that encourages people to write letters to those living with cancer after she started penning letters to her friend, Brian Greenley, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2010.

Alison’s letters became an integral part of Brian’s recovery process over the next two years, as his cancer moved from stage III to IV. Thankfully, Brian is now cancer-free.

Alison said she was “thrilled” that her charity will be partnering with the Cancer Wellbeing Service at Peterborough City Hospital.

Marianne Hill, an adviser at the Cancer Wellbeing Service, said the letters from strangers were already generating a great deal of positivity:

“Our patients have loved receiving the letters and see them as kind, uplifting and inspirational in times that they are feeling alone,” she said.

“It is always nice to know that somebody is thinking of them, and the kindness of a stranger can make people feel so loved and cherished.”Marianne added: “Those who are undergoing chemotherapy treatment are still especially vulnerable, so to be able to give them something as simple as a letter to brighten their day is priceless.”

Alison and Marianne both believe strongly that, even though the letters come from people who have never met before, a small note or postcard can make the world of difference to somebody going through treatment. To this end, Alison has committed to raising greater awareness of the good work From Me To You does, and encouraging more people to get involved:

“We have some big plans for the Peterborough district and hope to get as many people inspired to fundraise and write letters as possible,” she said.

“One of our trustees, Liz Kentish, recently dressed up as a letterbox and walked the Stamford Town Trail and raised over £2,000 for our Donate a Letter Scheme.”

The charity’s efforts are clearly paying off

“We’ve seen a huge increase in the number of people signing up to both write and receive letters,” Alison enthused: “knowing that we can now help the patients at the Peterborough City Hospital feel a little less isolated is such an honour.”