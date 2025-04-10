Lakeside Healthcare at Oundle invites community to Open Day

Oundle Surgery Open Day - Saturday 26 April 2025, 10am - 1pm

Lakeside Healthcare at Oundle is inviting patients and members of the local community to a special Open Day on Saturday 26 April 2025, from 10am to 1pm, at Oundle Surgery, Glapthorn Road, Oundle, PE8 4JA.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This free event is a chance to meet the team at your local GP surgery, explore the services available, and learn more about how we support your health and wellbeing.

Visitors will be able to try out the new health kiosk, designed to help patients complete simple, quick health checks; learn how to use Anima, the surgery’s online consultation platform; get up-to-date information on childhood immunisations and NHS health screening programmes; find out how to get involved with the Patient Participation Group (PPG); and connect with a range of local health and wellbeing services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Laura Brennan, GP Partner at Lakeside Healthcare at Oundle, said: “We’re delighted to welcome our patients and the local community to this Open Day. It’s a great opportunity to meet the team in a relaxed setting and learn more about the care and support available at the practice.”

Lakeside Healthcare at Oundle

“We’ll be demonstrating how to use Anima, our online consultation platform, and showcasing our new health kiosk, which makes it quick and easy to complete simple health checks. We’re also encouraging people to find out more about getting involved in our Patient Participation Group (PPG).”

“We know it’s not always easy to have a proper conversation during appointments, especially when someone is feeling unwell, or time is tight. This event gives both patients and members of the community the chance to ask questions, explore what’s available, and learn more about how we can support their health and wellbeing.”

To find out more, visit the surgery website at www.oundlesurgery.nhs.uk