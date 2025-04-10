Lakeside Healthcare at Oundle invites community to Open Day
This free event is a chance to meet the team at your local GP surgery, explore the services available, and learn more about how we support your health and wellbeing.
Visitors will be able to try out the new health kiosk, designed to help patients complete simple, quick health checks; learn how to use Anima, the surgery’s online consultation platform; get up-to-date information on childhood immunisations and NHS health screening programmes; find out how to get involved with the Patient Participation Group (PPG); and connect with a range of local health and wellbeing services.
Dr Laura Brennan, GP Partner at Lakeside Healthcare at Oundle, said: “We’re delighted to welcome our patients and the local community to this Open Day. It’s a great opportunity to meet the team in a relaxed setting and learn more about the care and support available at the practice.”
“We’ll be demonstrating how to use Anima, our online consultation platform, and showcasing our new health kiosk, which makes it quick and easy to complete simple health checks. We’re also encouraging people to find out more about getting involved in our Patient Participation Group (PPG).”
“We know it’s not always easy to have a proper conversation during appointments, especially when someone is feeling unwell, or time is tight. This event gives both patients and members of the community the chance to ask questions, explore what’s available, and learn more about how we can support their health and wellbeing.”
To find out more, visit the surgery website at www.oundlesurgery.nhs.uk