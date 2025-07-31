Introducing Dr Anyanwu, new GP Partner at New Queen Street and Stanground Surgeries

Dr Anyanwu

Dr Chinonye Anyanwu, the latest GP Partner at New Queen Street and Stanground Surgeries says she has landed the perfect job! Although relatively new, she really likes the patients, the team, and the chance to be involved in the continuing improvement of the practice.

Dr Anyanwu trained in Nigeria then worked in UK hospitals before becoming a GP in 2018. After working in various local practices, including a stint at New Queen’s Street’s sister surgery, Lakeside St Neots, she decided that Whittlesey was the best place to take on a permanent Partnership.

She said: ‘Previously I was a lead GP for two years and I enjoyed running the practice. That gave me a taste of what being a Partner could be like. I wanted to settle down in a place where I could say “This is my practice, these are my patients, I am a permanent member of the team and contributing to the growth of the practice.”

‘I already knew about New Queen Street and Stanground surgeries, so when I saw the role, and their values of Caring, Respect, Quality and Teamwork, I really liked those and felt it was the place for me. Even at the interview everyone made me feel so comfortable, I felt at ease and could see myself working with everybody here.’

As part of the induction process Dr Anyanwu learned more about Lakeside and its structure: ‘Everything is put in place, everyone is organized, every team has their own group they can go to if they have any concerns so it is quite an organized healthcare service. This has been the best job I have had in my GP career so far. The team here is lovely, everyone is so approachable. I know the practice is making great strides to improve and I want to be a part of that process.’

She is enjoying getting to know the patients, and she has plans to develop her skills further: ‘I started training to become a GP trainer in a previous role and I want to complete that, particularly as we are a training practice here so that would be really relevant. Also women’s health is something I enjoy, talking to women about the menopause, the coil and implants and I hope to get further training in that too. The patients I have met so far have all been lovely, so this is definitely the right move and the right team for me.’