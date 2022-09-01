Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The MyDentist on Fulbridge Road in Peterborough.

The future of several of the city’s MyDentist surgeries is still to be decided despite the provider’s application to create a new office at Cygnet Park in Hampton.

MyDentist, which has almost 600 practices across Europe, currently has six practices in the city- in Millfield, Lincoln Road, Fulbridge Road, Stanground, Hampton and Werrington.

The Peterborough Telegraph understands that the new ten-consultancy room practice could become a central location for MyDentist in the city, with some of their other practices closing.

A concerned resident told the Peterborough Telegraph: “This would mean residents who live in and around the Lincoln Road area and in the Hampton and Stanground area would no longer have a local dentist.

"How is this beneficial for locals who do not have a car or are disabled?

"In our city, it is almost already impossible to get an NHS dentist. If MyDentist was to centralise its services, it would only cause more anguish for us local residents.”

In response to being asked about the future of its practices in the city. The company has insisted that it is committed to improving the number of patients it caters for but declined to discuss individual practices.

A spokesperson forMyDentist said: “We are currently in the very early stages of exploring a few different options which would allow us to increase the number of patients we could provide dental care for in Peterborough.