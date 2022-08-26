Plans for new dentist surgery in Peterborough submitted
My Dentist is Europe’s largest dental care provider.
Plans for a new dentist surgery in Peterborough have been submitted.
My Dentist, which has nearly 600 practices, has applied to the city council for its new proposed surgery at Unit 2 of the Office Village, Forder Way in Cygnet Park, Hampton.
The proposed layout of the surgery is across two floors, with ten surgical rooms split evenly across both floors.
My Dentist already has several practices in the city, including in Fletton Avenue, Lincoln Road, Millfield, Fulbridge Road, Hampton Court as well as Whittlesey.
The application can be viewed on the city council’s planning portal using reference 22/01126/CLP.