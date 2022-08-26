Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Office Village in Hampton. Photo: Google.

Plans for a new dentist surgery in Peterborough have been submitted.

My Dentist, which has nearly 600 practices, has applied to the city council for its new proposed surgery at Unit 2 of the Office Village, Forder Way in Cygnet Park, Hampton.

The proposed layout of the surgery is across two floors, with ten surgical rooms split evenly across both floors.

My Dentist already has several practices in the city, including in Fletton Avenue, Lincoln Road, Millfield, Fulbridge Road, Hampton Court as well as Whittlesey.

