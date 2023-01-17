‘Getting out in the fresh air is great for wellbeing’: New sociable walking route launched in March

People in March are being encouraged to take advantage of a new initiative that promotes strolling and socialising.

It is hoped the newly launched Riverside Wellbeing Walk will enable March residents to enjoy the twin benefits of walking and chatting in a welcoming group environment.

The concept has been developed by Fenland District Council's Active Fenland team in conjunction with the Ramblers Wellbeing Walks (Cambridgeshire and Peterborough) scheme.

The new March Riverside Walk - which starts and ends at March Library - will enable residents to enjoy the twin benefits of walking and chatting in a welcoming group environment (image: Adobe stock).

Fenland District Council’s portfolio holder for leisure, health and wellbeing Councillor Sam Clark summarised the initiative: “The walks are a chance to get out with like-minded people, have a stroll in company, a bit of a natter and perhaps make some new friends.

“Getting out in the fresh air is great for wellbeing, as is a good chat, and we hope as many people as possible will join in.”

The walk will be available on a weekly basis and be free to join. People can participate as and when they like, with no pressure to commit to turning up every week.

The route, which is escorted by a volunteer leader, is essentially a circular loop. It will take about an hour to complete and be set on paved ground (although some parts of the pavement are likely to be uneven).

The first weekly walk is scheduled to meet outside March Library on Tuesday, January 24 at 1.30pm. Anyone wishing to wet their whistle afterwards can enjoy a free hot drink in the March Library warm hub.

Ramblers Wellbeing Walks programme manager, Ed Nicholas, said: “We’re delighted that Fenland District Council is making Ramblers Wellbeing Walks available to the people of March.

“A Ramblers Wellbeing Walk is a great place to start if you haven’t done much walking before or would like support to stay active.

“You’ll be joining the thousands of people across England who enjoy our short walks every week.”

The March Riverside Walk is part of the same partnership which saw Wisbech Wellbeing Walk launched last summer. It is hoped that other Fenland locations, such as Whittlesey, will also have walks available soon.

Full details and a map of the March Riverside Walk can be found online at https://bit.ly/3IFelif