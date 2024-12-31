Free parking at Peterborough City Hospital on New Year's Day - and where to get medical help on Bank Holiday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Community health teams working over the New Year break

People visiting loved ones who will be in hospital over the Christmas period will be able to park for free on New Year’s Day.

Charges will be dropped at Peterborough City and Hinchingbrooke Hospitals to make it easier for visitors to pop in to see patients to bring a little festive cheer.

There was also free parking at the hospital on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Jo Bennis, Chief Nurse at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City and Hinchingbrooke Hospitals, said: “Our ward teams do a great job in making Christmas in hospital as festive as possible for our patients, but there is nothing quite like seeing their loved ones to give our patients a lift.

“We wanted to make it as easy as possible for people to visit over Christmas and this comes on the back of our recent extension to visiting hours from 11am to 8pm as standard across most wards, which will continue.

“I would, however, like to remind people not to visit hospital if they are unwell themselves. This helps us protect our patients from viruses such as flu and norovirus which are much more easily spread at this time of year.”

The local NHS is asking people across the area to use the right service at the right time if they do need medical help this New Year.

Health and care teams across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough will be working around the clock to look after people as local communities ring in the New Year.

For urgent support with non-emergency medical issues, visit 111.nhs.uk or call 111.

NHS 111 can offer you advice and help you get seen by the right NHS service if you need medical attention. Minor issues like sprains, cuts, or scalds can be treated at local Minor Injury Unit or Urgent Treatment Centre located in Peterborough, Doddington, and Ely. For details about services available, visit www.cpics.org.uk/well-together .

Many community pharmacies are open over the New Year, offering advice and treatment for minor illnesses and injuries. Through Pharmacy First, pharmacists can issue medication for common conditions like sore throats and UTIs, without a GP prescription.

If you catch a common winter bug like COVID-19 or flu, you can often look after yourself safely at home. Getting plenty of rest and taking over-the-counter medications such as ibuprofen or paracetamol can help you look after your health if you do feel poorly over the New Year.

Dr Gary Howsam, Chief Clinical Improvement Officer, said: “I’d like to thank health and care teams across the area for working to keep people safe and well over New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

“We’d like to remind everyone that if you need medical help, the NHS is still here for you over the New Year. If it's urgent but you're not sure where to go, I would recommend visiting NHS 111 online or calling 111. A trained advisor will be able to connect you with the service you need that's open over the Bank Holiday, including Minor Injury Units, Urgent Treatment Centres, out of hours doctors, pharmacies and more.”

Further information on local services and how to stay well this winter can be found at: https://www.cpics.org.uk/well-together