Former mental health patient from Peterborough urges people to discuss suicide in bid to help others

A former mental health patient from Peterborough has urged people to talk about suicide in a bid to end the stigma.

Skye Macdonald (29) has urged people to find out what support is available for people who are struggling with mental health issues – so they can help a loved one.

Skye has had treatment from Cygnet Health Care, a leading provider of services for individuals with mental health needs, learning disabilities and autism. They have produced a seven-step Suicide Prevention Guide in the hope of arming loved ones with tools to support those struggling with their mental health.

Skye Macdonald

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skye said: “The smallest of steps can have the biggest impact. People need to educate themselves about the prevalence of suicide and how they can support someone hitting rock bottom.”

Skye was a patient at Cygnet Acer Clinic, in Derby, which provides rehabilitation for women with personality disorder and acute mental health needs. She said the team at the hospital helped her turn her life around after many years of unsuccessful admissions to a succession of adolescent, acute and rehabilitation services.

She said: “My biggest advice for loved ones to support someone is to talk to them. Communication is key. When I was at my lowest I would cry all day, contemplating all the negatives in my life. Waking up in the morning, you don’t want to go through it all again. It was exhausting getting through each day.

“But help is out there, you can guide your loved one towards it. Find out what support they need. Avoid words like selfish, that’s the worst thing you can do. Someone contemplating suicide has reached their rock bottom and they see no other way out of their pain or sadness. That’s far from selfish.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cygnet Health Care’s Suicide Prevention Lead, Dumindu Witharana, said: “The effects of suicide reach into every community across the UK and can have a devastating impact on families, friends, neighbours, colleagues and others. Each death by suicide is a tragedy.”

Cygnet Health Care’s Suicide Prevention Guide can be accessed at https://www.cygnethealth.co.uk/blog/seven-ways-you-can-help-someone-who-is-at-high-risk-of-self-harm-suicide/

Support is also available from a number of places, including The Samaritans by calling 116 123, CALMZONE or Mind or Andy’s Man Club.