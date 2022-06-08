Visitors to Peterborough City Hospital no longer need to wear face coverings, it has been announced.

Now the trust has announced a change to national guidance meant the facemask requirement could be dropped.

Peterborough City Hospital, where facemasks are no longer required for visitors

Yesterday a spokesperson for the trust said: “From today (Tuesday 7 June) you no longer need to wear a face mask or covering when visiting our hospitals.

“This is due to a change in the national guidance and is effective immediately.

“If you are a patient who is being seen due to a respiratory problem such as a new onset cough or shortness of breath, we would ask that you still wear a mask. Visitors with these symptoms are asked not attend our hospitals.

“We do still encourage you to remain understanding of the choices of others and to respect personal space when coming in as a visitor or a patient. Good hand hygiene is always sensible and is the most effective way to help protect yourself and others from the spread of any infection.”

Details of the restrictions in place at the hospitals are available at https://www.nwangliaft.nhs.uk/patients-and-visitors/visitor-information/

Peterborough’s recorded COVID rate is falling – although the number of tests being taken in the city is also at the lowest rate since mass testing began.