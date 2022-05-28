Most visiting restrictions that were put in place at Peterborough City Hospital to stop the spread of COVID have now been removed.

It remains a mandatory requirement for all visitors to wear appropriate face coverings when coming in, unless exempt, and to respect the personal space of others when in clinical areas.

The hospital have also said visitors should not turn up if they are feeling unwell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough City Hospital

The restrictions have also been removed at Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland Hospitals. All three hospitals are run by the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust.

Jo Bennis, chief nurse at the trust said: “Fully relaxing our visiting restrictions is something we have been eagerly awaiting the right circumstances to be able to safely do.

“It is something we have all struggled with since the beginning of the pandemic, as we fully appreciate the emotional strain it causes to be separated from loved ones during a hospital stay. We hope that reinstating visiting is a positive change welcomed by all.”

The recorded COVID rate in Peterborough currently stands at 77 cases per 100,000 people (as of May 18). on May 16 the case rate was recorded at 75 – the lowest level since June last year.

However, the number of people taking tests is also falling – with just 312 taken (PCR and LFD tests) on May 22. On January 5 this year, 10,000 were taken in the city.