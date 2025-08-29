East of England Ambulance Service facing possible strike action

More than 1,000 ambulance staff at the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) - including frontline workers - could vote on strike action over a proposal that would change members’ working lives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EEAST has proposed bringing in team-based working, which would involve redesigning rotas and “potentially eradicating long-term working relationships” – according to the GMB Union.

The are also concerns the changes could see staff moved to different ambulance stations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for GMB Union said: “Staff reaction to the proposals has been overwhelming negative and a recent indicative ballot saw 80 per cent of participating members vote in favour of industrial action on an 80 per cent turnout.

Dates for any potential strikes have not yet been announced

“Talks are ongoing to avoid industrial action, but the union has warned that if no progress is made, ballots could be sent to members before the end of September.”

Ashley Foster, GMB Regional Organiser, said: “Our members are worried about the impact these changes could have on patient safety and their working relationships.

“We have explained our members’ concerns to the Trust, but we cannot force them to listen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ultimately the Trust must decide between their vanity project and staff welfare.

“We just hope logic prevails and there is no need for industrial action.”

A GMB member working for EEAST, commented: “I’ve worked with the same crewmate almost every day for the last 10 years and we know each other better than our partners at home.

“I know what my crewmate will do before they do it, and it’s that level of trust and understanding that lets us work so efficiently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I do not understand why they are doing this to us - EEAST just keep saying it will make us happier, but they will not listen to us when we tell them we don’t want it. It’s disrespectful, we aren’t stupid.

“I’ve worked on an ambulance all my working life, but if this goes through, I’m done with it.”

In response to GMB London, EEAST’s Chief Executive Officer Neill Moloney said: "We understand the concerns raised by GMB and are committed to working closely with our staff and unions to get this right.

"Team based working is being designed to better support our people, ensuring everyone has access to a compassionate manager and is part of a supportive, collaborative team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are actively engaging with our people to shape this approach together, aiming to minimise disruption and preserve strong working relationships.

"Above all, patient safety remains our top priority. Any changes will be carefully planned to ensure we continue delivering the highest standards of care."