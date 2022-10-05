Peterborough’s 602 GPs are now each responsible for 2,304 patients, according to a report published in September.

Dr Fiona Head, Integrated Care Service (ICS) chief medical officer and medical director, said that Peterborough’s GPs are being “stretched to breaking point”.

It comes after a report by the Primary Care Services revealed the number of patients per GP in the city had increased year-on-year by 426 patients.

Earlier this year, figures published by NHS Digital showed that the average GP practice in England has nearly 10,000 patients on its books.

The data outlined that there is currently the full-time equivalent of about 35,000 GPs, working across 6,500 surgeries in England.

On average, each GP surgery has 9,445 patients on its practice list. But some practices have a much higher GP-to-patient ratio than others.

The Peterborough Telegraph has put together a list of the 10 Peterborough GP surgeries with most patients per doctor.

Note: ‘Patients per GP’ is the number of patients for every full-time equivalent GP.

1. Orton Medical Practice There are 10,052 patients per GP (full-time equivalent) at Orton Medical Practice at Bushfield Health Centre. In total there are 5,361 registered patients and the full-time equivalent of 0.5 GPs. (Note: this data was filed by the surgery to the NHS and includes locum/part-time staff. The figure submitted by the surgery for the number of full-time equivalent GPs affects the overall number of patients per GP and ratio to the number of registered patients).

2. Botolph Bridge Community Health Centre There are 4,740 patients per GP (full-time equivalent) at Botolph Bridge Community Health Centre at Sugar Way. In total there are 7,331 registered patients and the full-time equivalent of 1.5 GPs.

3. Nene Valley Hodgson Medical Practice There are 4,380 patients per GP (full-time equivalent) at Nene Valley Hodgson Medical Practice at Clayton. In total there are 19,523 registered patients and the full-time equivalent of 4.5 GPs.

4. Paston Health Centre There are 3,571 patients per GP (full-time equivalent) at Paston Health Centre at Chadburn. In total there are 13,807 registered patients and the full-time equivalent of 3.9 GPs.