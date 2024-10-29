Delight as Peterborough Cathedral applies for Changing Places Toilets planning permission

At the moment the only Changing Places toilets in the city centre are at the Car Haven Car Park

Disability campaigners have said the news that a planning application for Changing Places toilets to be installed at Peterborough Cathedral will be a huge boost to the city centre – making it a more welcoming destination for many visitors.

The Peterborough Telegraph revealed last year that the historic cathedral was planning on bringing Changing Places toilets to the city centre, after the city council was given a grant of £80,000.

Peterborough Cathedral could be the home of new changing places toilets - if planning permission is granted

Changing Places toilets are larger toilet facilities which include an adult size changing mat and a hoist designed to help disabled visitors.

Part of the money went on new facilities at Ferry Meadows Park – with the new toilets opening over the summer.

However, because of the historic nature of the Cathedral, it has taken nearly a year for a planning permission application to be drawn up.

But now that application has been submitted.

"This will make Peterborough Cathedral and city centre a far more inclusive, dignified and welcoming destination”

Karen Oldale, who has campaigned for better facilities in Peterborough for disabled residents and visitors, welcomed the news the plans have been submitted.

She said: “It sounds really good news that the Cathedral has submitted plans for a Changing Place toilet. It's a central location that will be easy to find. It sounds ideal. This will make Peterborough Cathedral and city centre a far more inclusive, dignified and welcoming destination for disabled visitors and their families. We would certainly welcome this.”

“Due to the historic nature of the building it has taken longer than expected to reach the planning stage."

A spokesperson for Peterborough Cathedral said: “Some time ago the Cathedral agreed with Peterborough City Council to explore the possibility of providing a changing places toilet facility within our precincts at the newly opened St Oswald's Conference centre.

“Due to the historic nature of the building and the very detailed requirements of the Changing Places facility, it has taken longer than expected to reach the planning stage.

“If planning is approved, we will look to progress the project as quickly as possible with the help of the council and all other stakeholders.”

The plans show that the facilities would be located just inside the historic Norman Arch at the side of the Cathedral green.

They would be found in 25 Minster Precincts – a medieval building that was renovated in the 1840s.

It was previously a residential building but as of 2016 it became the Cathedral’s Visitor and Education Centre.

The planning application says: “While the current WC’s are accessible, the current proposal further enhances accessibility by incorporating additional features to ensure appropriate facilities to support disabled people who need more assistance. This will allow people who need assistance to use the toilet or change continence pads, including people with profound and multiple learning disabilities, spinal injuries and people living with stroke with dignity.”

In the past, disabled residents have spoken in the past of how they travel further afield – to places like Nottingham or Milton Keynes – to shop because of the lack of accessible facilities in Peterborough.

To read the planning application in full, search for 24/01360/LBC on the Peterborough City Council planning portal