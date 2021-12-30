Where to find Lateral Flow Tests in Peterborough before New Year celebrations
Peterborough residents have been struggling to find lateral flow tests but there are places in the city with stock.
With one in 3 three people with coronavirus showing no symptoms and potentially spreading the virus without knowing, rapid testing helps to identify positive cases quickly, preventing these people unknowingly spreading the virus. However, residents in Peterborough have ‘struggled’ to find lateral flow testing kits which has left them ‘frustrated’ in the lead up to New Year’s celebrations,
Rapid lateral flow home testing kits can be collected from rapid testing sites as well as a selection of pharmacies and libraries. Tests can be collected from: Peterborough Central Library, Hampton Vale Library, Orton Library and Stanground Library.
All libraries will be closed on 1, 2, and 3 January.
Central library will close at 12 noon on December 31.
The testing kits for home delivery are currently still unavailable on the Government website. You can find pharmacies and other centres here in Peterborough which have lateral flow tests in stock, where you can apply for a code for collection. Places with tests in stock include but are not limited to:
Asda Pharmacy, West Rivergate Shopping Centre, PE1 1ET
Boots, Queensgate Centre, PE1 1NW
Shrives Chemist, 14 Westgate, PE1 1RA
Pharmacy First, 51 Lincoln Road, PE1 2RR City Pharmacy, 50 Lincoln Road, PE1 2RY
Rowlands Pharmacy, New Primary Care Centre, PE1 2EJ
Odedra Rc, Rectory Gardens, PE2 8HN
Mi Pharmacy (Eastfield Branch), 127 Eastfield Road, PE1 4AU
Granville Pharmacy, 35 Granville Street, PE1 2QQ
Mi Pharmacy (Park Road Branch), 164 Park Road, PE1 2UF
You can also do a lateral flow test at a rapid testing site, you can also collect home testing kits from the sites.
Rapid testing sites will close at 2pm on 24 and 31 December 2021 and will be closed 25 to 28 December 2021 and 1 to 3 January 2021.