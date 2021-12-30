Where to find Lateral Flow Tests in Peterborough before New Year celebrations

There is a national shortage of lateral flow tests available,

With one in 3 three people with coronavirus showing no symptoms and potentially spreading the virus without knowing, rapid testing helps to identify positive cases quickly, preventing these people unknowingly spreading the virus. However, residents in Peterborough have ‘struggled’ to find lateral flow testing kits which has left them ‘frustrated’ in the lead up to New Year’s celebrations,

Rapid lateral flow home testing kits can be collected from rapid testing sites as well as a selection of pharmacies and libraries. Tests can be collected from: Peterborough Central Library, Hampton Vale Library, Orton Library and Stanground Library.

All libraries will be closed on 1, 2, and 3 January.

Central library will close at 12 noon on December 31.

The testing kits for home delivery are currently still unavailable on the Government website. You can find pharmacies and other centres here in Peterborough which have lateral flow tests in stock, where you can apply for a code for collection. Places with tests in stock include but are not limited to:

Asda Pharmacy, West Rivergate Shopping Centre, PE1 1ET

Boots, Queensgate Centre, PE1 1NW

Shrives Chemist, 14 Westgate, PE1 1RA

Pharmacy First, 51 Lincoln Road, PE1 2RR City Pharmacy, 50 Lincoln Road, PE1 2RY

Rowlands Pharmacy, New Primary Care Centre, PE1 2EJ

Odedra Rc, Rectory Gardens, PE2 8HN

Mi Pharmacy (Eastfield Branch), 127 Eastfield Road, PE1 4AU

Granville Pharmacy, 35 Granville Street, PE1 2QQ

Mi Pharmacy (Park Road Branch), 164 Park Road, PE1 2UF

You can also do a lateral flow test at a rapid testing site, you can also collect home testing kits from the sites.