Walk-in booster jabs available at Queensgate from next week

The vaccination centre in Queensgate.

The service will begin from Monday.

Dr David Vickers, medical director, Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, which delivers the large-scale vaccination centres across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough said: “People currently eligible for a booster i.e. those aged 18 and over and those aged 16+ and at higher risk from Covid-19 will be able to access their booster vaccination three months (91 days) after their second dose on a walk-in basis from Monday 10 January 2022.

“Eligible people can also choose to book an appointment for their booster, if preferred, via the National Booking Service at www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine.

“All other eligible groups can also continue to access their first and second dose vaccinations via our walk-in services or via booked appointment; other than 12-15-year-olds who are not in an at risk group and who need their second dose – this group should continue to book appointments 12 weeks after their first dose via the National Booking Service.”

Dr Gary Howsam, Chair of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group, added: “Getting the vaccine is the single most important step we can take to protect ourselves, our families and our communities against Covid-19.

“We strongly encourage people who are eligible to come forward for their booster and it’s never too late to have your first or second dose either. The evidence is clear. Not getting vaccinated against Covid puts you at greater risk of serious illness and death.

“Vaccines are the best way to protect yourselves and your loved ones and reducing covid-related hospital admissions will help the NHS cope better during the winter months and reduce disruption to routine and planned care.”