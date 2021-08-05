Three COVID deaths in 16 days in Peterborough as mayor backs vaccination campaign

The first of the three deaths (within 28 days of a positive test) was recorded on July 20, with another on July 23, and the third on August 2nd.

Prior to the most recent three, the last death was recorded on April 16. There have now been 332 COVID deaths in Peterborough since the pandemic.

Peterborough’s case rate has fallen in recent days, leading to visiting restrictions being lifted at Peterborough City Hospital from tomorrow.

Vaccine take up rates in Peterborough remain low compared to much of the rest of the country

Now Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Dr Nik Johnson has called on businesses to urge their employers to get the jab to ensure the county’s economy keeps moving.

Peterborough City Council and Cambridgeshire County Council have been working with Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) on the campaign, who are leading the local delivery of the vaccination programme, which will continue with films from other employers across Cambridgeshire.

Anyone over the age of 18 can book online or visit a walk-in centre to get their first or second dose of the vaccine, and people are being urged not to delay. People can receive their second dose eight weeks after the date of receiving their first one.

Extra walk in vaccine clinics are being held in the city tomorrow, to go along side the regular daily sessions. Peterborough’s vaccination rate is a long way below the UK rate.

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson said: “Having the local community and workplaces vaccinated is vital to keep the numbers of COVID-19 hospitalisations and deaths as low as possible. There is also emerging evidence that the vaccine can also help stop the virus spreading.

“As the country cautiously moves out of restrictions, we need to be more considerate of each other, which includes getting the vaccine to not only protect ourselves but also to protect our colleagues and our communities Please get your first and second jabs to help keep communities safe and to keep Cambridgeshire and Peterborough working.”

Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, Leader of Peterborough City Council added: “Without doubt the best thing you can do to protect yourself from Covid is to get fully vaccinated. This means having two jabs at the right time. This really is road out of this pandemic. If we all have the vaccine it really will mean we are winning the battle against this horrible virus. Make sure you are doing the right thing and get your first and second jabs”

There are pop-up clinics and walk-in vaccination centres across the county where people can get their COVID-19 jabs without appointments and more information about these centres can be found on www.thevaccinators.co.uk.