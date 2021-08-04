The 12 Peterborough neighbourhoods to see a drop in COVID cases as city rate climbs above UK rate
More than half of the Peterborough neighbourhoods saw a drop in COVID cases in the past week, statistics show.
Twelve of the 22 neighbourhoods saw a fall in cases in the week ending July 29 compared to the previous seven days, with only nine seeing a rise. One area recorded the same number of cases.
Across Peterborough there were 581 cases - 54 fewer than the previous week.
The case rate now stands at 287.3 cases per 100,000 people - which is above the UK rate of 279.5 It is the first time Peterborough’s rate has been above the UK rate for a number of months, despite cases falling in Peterborough.
Half of the neighbourhoods in Peterborough have a rate lower than the UK rate.
All statistics available at https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/