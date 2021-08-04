Peterborough: 581 cases (-54 compared to the previous week) Rate: 287.3

The 12 Peterborough neighbourhoods to see a drop in COVID cases as city rate climbs above UK rate

More than half of the Peterborough neighbourhoods saw a drop in COVID cases in the past week, statistics show.

By Stephen Briggs
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 5:00 am

Twelve of the 22 neighbourhoods saw a fall in cases in the week ending July 29 compared to the previous seven days, with only nine seeing a rise. One area recorded the same number of cases.

Across Peterborough there were 581 cases - 54 fewer than the previous week.

The case rate now stands at 287.3 cases per 100,000 people - which is above the UK rate of 279.5 It is the first time Peterborough’s rate has been above the UK rate for a number of months, despite cases falling in Peterborough.

Half of the neighbourhoods in Peterborough have a rate lower than the UK rate.

All statistics available at https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

1. Hampton Vale

48 cases (-28 compared to the previous week) Rate: 421.1

Photo: Midlands

Buy photo

2. Stanground

48 cases (+3 compared to the previous week) Rate: 411.2

Photo: Midlands

Buy photo

3. Central Park

41 cases (+23 compared to the previous week) Rate: 365.4

Photo: Midlands

Buy photo

4. Paston

38 cases (+11 compared to the previous week) Rate: 357.4

Photo: Midlands

Buy photo
Peterborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 6