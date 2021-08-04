Two extra walk in vaccination clinics in Peterborough running on Friday

Vaccine take up rates in Peterborough remain low compared to much of the rest of the country

A number of walk in vaccination clinics are held in the city throughout the week, giving people the chance to get their COVID jabs without making an appointment.

Peterborough’s vaccination rates are currently lower than most places across the country.

This Friday (August 6) will see two extra clinics taking place.

One will be at the Faizan E Madina Mosque in Gladstone Street, between noon and 3pm.

First doses of the vaccine will be available, as will second doses of Pfizer vaccine, for those who had their first dose at least eight weeks ago.

A further clinic will be held at the Gladstone Park Community Centre, between 4pm and 7pm. Again, first doses will be available, as will second doses of the Pfizer vaccine, for those who had their first jab at least eight weeks ago.

There are daily clinics at the City Care Centre in Thorpe Road between 9am and 3pm, with first doses on offer, as well as second doses of Pfizer and Astrazenica for those who had their first jab at least eight weeks ago.

The East of England Showground is also offering first and second doses daily between 9am and 3pm, with Pfizer, Astrazenica and Moderna all available.

Other clinics, including some that run in the evenings, are also taking place in Peterborough.

Across the UK, 88.7 per cent of people have had their first dose and 73.0 per cent have had their second. In Peterborough 68.6 per cent have had their first dose while 53.6 have had their second dose.