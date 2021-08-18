The eleven Peterborough neighbourhoods with a COVID case rate above 500

Of the 22 neighbourhoods in the city, 11 are above the 500 threshold - with four above the 600 mark.
The UK rate is below 300, standing at 294.7.
Peterborough itself has a rate of 498.8 cases per 100,000 people, which for upper tier authorities, is the second highest in England.
In the seven days up to August 12, the city recorded 1,011 cases - the fourth consecutive time the city has broken the 1,000 case barrier.
MORE: Visiting restrictions re-introduced at Peterborough Hospital as city COVID cases soar while vaccine rates remain low
MORE: Labour leader on Peterborough Council fears local lockdown ‘might be inevitable’ as city’s COVID situation remains one of the worst in the country