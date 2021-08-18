Peterborough: 1,011 cases (+142 compared to the previous week) Rate: 498.9

The eleven Peterborough neighbourhoods with a COVID case rate above 500

Half of the Peterborough neighbourhoods have a COVID rate above 500 cases per 100,000 people, new figures have revealed

By Stephen Briggs
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 5:58 am

Of the 22 neighbourhoods in the city, 11 are above the 500 threshold - with four above the 600 mark.

The UK rate is below 300, standing at 294.7.

Peterborough itself has a rate of 498.8 cases per 100,000 people, which for upper tier authorities, is the second highest in England.

In the seven days up to August 12, the city recorded 1,011 cases - the fourth consecutive time the city has broken the 1,000 case barrier.

1. Woodston and West Town

82 cases (+23 compared to the previous week) Rate: 646.3

2. Hampton Vale

67 cases (+10 compared to the previous week) Rate: 587.8

3. Fletton

64 cases (+30 compared to the previous week) Rate: 650.5

4. Stanground

61 cases (+5 compared to the previous week) Rate: 522.6

