The 12 Peterborough neighbourhoods where COVID rates have increased and the ten that have seen a drop

Peterborough recorded 886 cases in the seven days up to September 9 - up by 15 (1.7%) compared to the previous seven days.
The case rate now stands at 437.3 cases per 100,000 people - the highest level it reached in the ‘third wave; was 521.2 on August 13.
However, Peterborough’s rate is still above the UK rate, which is 373.7.
1. Stanground
56 new cases... The rate has decreased relative to the previous week. -12 ( a drop of -17.6%). Case rate per 100,000 people 479.7
2. Peterborough Central
37 new cases. The rate has decreased relative to the previous week. -30 (-44.8%) Case rate per 100,000 people 296.7
3. Paston
42 The rate has decreased relative to the previous week.-13 (-23.6%). Case rate per 100,000 people 395.1.
4. Hargate and Orton Longueville
52 The rate has increased relative to the previous week. 2 (4.0%). Case rate per 100,000 people 534.7.
