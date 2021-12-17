Some non-essential services cancelled at Peterborough hospital as vaccine centre re-opens on site

Peterborough City Hospital.

Vaccine hubs have been set up at both Peterborough City and Hinchingbrooke hospitals in a bid to allow as many people as possible to get vaccinated.

More than 1,000 daily additional appointments will be available as a result of the move - but some non-essential services at the hospital have been hit as a result of the move.

Phil Walmsley, Chief Operating Officer at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford and Rutland Hospitals said: “We have set up public vaccination hubs at both

Peterborough City and Hinchingbrooke Hospitals to support the drive to offer additional locations for local people to get their Covid-19 booster vaccination.

“I am hugely proud of our team for their swift response to setting up our clinics that will offer around 1,050 appointments a day between two hospital sites.

“Those eligible for a Covid vaccination can book an appointment at one of our two hospital hubs using the National Booking System or by calling 119.”

At the moment, the hubs have been set up for an undefined period.