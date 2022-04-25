COVID visiting restrictions are set to be relaxed at Peterborough City Hospital.

The restrictions will be eased at the City Hospital, and at Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland hospitals, from tomorrow (Tuesday), as the impact from COVID reduces in Peterborough.

Earlier this month The Peterborough Telegraph reported how the number of patients in the hospital with COVID was at its highest level for more than a year – but many did not have symptoms.

Today Jo Bennis, Chief Nurse thanked hospital visitors and patients for their help during the COVID pandemic. Jo said: “We understand how difficult it has been for our patients and visitors during times we’ve had to have very strict visiting protocols in place.

“We’d like to thank everyone for their support and cooperation and we hope that reducing the restrictions in place will allow for patients to connect with family and friends again.”

The latest data shows there were 133 patients with COVID in hospitals run by North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (NWANHSFT) as of April 19. However, just one COVID patient was on a mechanically ventilation bed on the same day. Peterborough’s recorded COVID rate has also been dropping – although the number of tests being taken in the city has fallen dramatically over the past month.