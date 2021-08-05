Number of Peterborough people ‘pinged’ by COVID app drops for first time in nine weeks

In the seven days up to July 28, a total of 1,454 people were sent a notification advising they self isolate by the app.

In the previous seven days, 1,957 people were pinged in Peterborough.

The last time there was a fall in the number of notifications in the city was on the week up to 19 May, when 24 pings were recorded, compared to 39 the previous week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People all over Peterborough are being 'pinged' by the test and trace app

Despite this week’s fall, the total is still the third highest recorded in Peterborough in the past six months - behind the last two weeks.

Alerts are sent to NHS COVID-19 app users who have been in ‘close contact’ with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.

In recent days the app has been tweaked to that it is less sensitive, meaning that fewer people will be pinged.

Since the app was introduced, there have been nearly 13,000 pings sent out in Peterborough.

Earlier this week, Peterborough City Council said there were delays with bin collections in the city, partly caused by staff self isolating.