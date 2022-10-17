The region’s volunteers are being asked to don their high-vis vests once again in order to help protect their community and aid those most at risk.

Together, the NHS and NHS Volunteer Responders have called for 100 new volunteers to step up and support the COVID-19 booster programme across local sites this autumn.

The booster programme has been launched to bolster the immunity of priority groups, which include those clinically at risk and people aged 50 and over.

More volunteer stewards are required to help deliver the Covid booster programme this autumn/winter.

The scale of the programme is ‘significant’ and as such it is expected to run right throughout autumn and winter.

Steward Volunteers support NHS staff at vaccination sites by performing non-clinical tasks, like marshalling patients safely through the process and identifying people in need of additional support.

The Queensgate Shopping Centre is just one of the sites in and around the city that is looking for Steward Volunteers.

There are many shifts to be filled in Peterborough and volunteers are asked to commit to working at least one shift per week.

All work shifts are booked via GoodSAM, a mobile phone app which gives volunteers total control of when they choose to work.

Expenses are covered and no experience or qualifications are required as a full briefing is provided on site.

Every volunteer is eligible to receive COVID booster vaccine of their own whilst working on shift.

As a social, team-based role, volunteering is a great way for individuals to form meaningful and often lasting connections with their communities.

Victoria Jennings, NHS Volunteer Responder from East England, spoke of her own experience volunteering:

"I have really enjoyed doing my bit as a Steward Volunteer to help protect my community from Covid, and I have met some brilliant people along the way.”

She added:

“I will be continuing in my role for as long as I'm needed as it’s one of the most rewarding things I have ever done."