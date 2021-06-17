Nearly half of all Peterborough residents aged 30 and over now fully vaccinated

A total of 73,280 people aged 30 and over - or 48.6 per cent of that age group - have now been double jabbed (Up to June 13), according to NHS England data.

In total in Peterborough 77,435 people aged 16 and over have had both doses of the vaccine - 39.8 per cent of the population. On June 13, government data - which differs from NHS England data by only including those aged 18 and over - 56.9 per cent of people across the UK had received both doses.

For first doses, nearly 70 per cent of people aged 30 and over have now had the jab - a total of 105,932 (69.6 per cent)

Coronavirus

The NHS England figures show that 112,077 people in Peterborough have had at least one dose - or 57.6 per cent of the population. At the same time Government figures show that 79.2 per cent had received both jabs.

The Peterborough figures show that 79.2 per cent of people aged 40 and over in Peterborough have had at least one dose, while 62.1 per cent have had both jabs,

For people aged 50 and over, 85.4 per cent have had at least one dose, while 78.4 per cent have had both jabs.

For people aged 60 and over, 89.2 per cent have had at least one dose, while 85.5 per cent have had both doses.

For people aged 70 and over, 90 per cent have had at least one dose, while 90.8 per cent have had both doses.

For people aged 80 and over, 93.8 per cent have had at least one dose, while 91 per cent have had both doses.

In total, 189.512 jabs have been given out in the city. Earlier this week, North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara raised concerns over how far behind the UK take up rate Peterborough’s vaccine take up rate was.