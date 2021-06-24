More than half of Peterborough over 30s now double jabbed

Covid Vaccine

Statistics revealed by NHS England show that 76,314 people in the city aged 30 and above have now had both jabs - 50.6 per cent of that age group’s population (as of June 20).

In total 80,778 people in Peterborough aged 16 and over have had both jabs - or 41.6 per cent of the population.

118,009 people aged 16 and over in Peterborough have had at least one jab - or 60.6 per cent of the population.

Government statistics show that on June 20 the national rate was 81.9 per cent having had at least one jab, and 59.7 per cent having had both jabs - however, this is for people aged 18 and over.

The NHS England statistics show that while 50.6 per cent of over 30s in Peterborough have had both jabs, a total of 70.9 per cent have had at least one jab.

For people aged 40 and over, 79.5 per cent have had at least one jab, while 64.5 per cent have had both jabs.

For people aged 50 and over, 85.9 per cent have had at least one jab, while 80.8 per cent have had both jabs.

For people aged 60 and over, 89.2 per cent have had at least one jab, while 86.3 per cent have had both jabs.

For people aged 70 and over, 93.1 per cent have had at least one jab, while 91.0 per cent have had both jabs.

For people aged 80 and over, 93.8 per cent have had at least one jab, while 91.3 per cent have had both jabs.

In total, there are still 114,017 people aged 16 and over in Peterborough who have not been ‘double jabbed’ yet.