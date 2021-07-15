More than 100,000 adults in Peterborough have not had two vaccine doses

Just 47 per cent of people aged 18 and over in the city have been given the highest level of protection against coronavirus. Across England as a whole, the rate is 59 per cent.

In Peterborough 100,802 people have not had a second dose.

There is a similar gap between first dose figures as well, with 67 per cent of people having had the first jab in Peterborough, compared to 77 per cent across England.

Covid Vaccine

The figures, which have been released today by NHS England, show that there is a large gap between the amount of people aged under 50 taking up the jab, and those who are older.

Just 68 per cent of people aged in their 40s have had at least one dose - and less than half have had both doses, with 46 per cent getting the full protection.

For those aged in their 50s, 81 per cent have had at least one dose, and 75 per cent have had both doses.

The vaccine roll out programme was rolled out to all age groups in England on June 17 - and a month on, less than half of people aged between 18 and 29 have had at least one dose in Peterborough.

In total, of the 189,190 people aged 18 and over in the city, 126,588 people have had at least one dose, and 88,388 have had both doses.

For people aged 18-29, 45 per cent have had at least one dose, while 13 per cent have had both doses

For people aged in their 30s, 53 per cent have had at least one dose, while 18 per cent have had both doses

For people aged in their 40s, 68 per cent have had at least one dose, while 46 per cent have had both doses

For people aged in their 50s, 81 per cent have had at least one dose, while 75 per cent have had both doses

For people aged in their 60s, 85 per cent have had at least one dose, while 82 per cent have had both doses

For people aged in their 70s, 93 per cent have had at least one dose, while 91 per cent have had both doses

For people aged 80 and over, 94 per cent have had at least one dose, while 92 per cent have had both doses.

There have also been 527 first doses and 175 second doses given to people aged under 18.