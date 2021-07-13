Latest list of walk in vaccination times and locations in Peterborough and Cambridegshire

Both Peterborough and Cambridge have low vaccine take up rates compared to England as a whole - and residents are being urged to attend the clinics if they are eligible.

Residents aged 18 and over are eligible for a first dose, while those who have had their first dose must wait at least eight weeks before their second.

No appointment is needed at the walk in centres.

Dr Gary Howsam, local GP and CCG Chair said: “Our amazing Vaccinators on Tour are continuing their hard work to make sure everyone gets their vaccine. The walk-in clinics are in addition to our bookable vaccination centres, making it even easier for people to get vaccinated.

“We have already seen an increase in infection rates, due to the Delta variant, so it is still really important to get vaccinated. COVID-19 hasn’t gone away and it’s important you get your vaccine as soon as you can. The walk-ins are open to anyone over 18 who needs a first or second dose, the second dose is really important to make sure you’ve got the best protection.”

This week’s walk-in clinic dates:

Wednesday, July 14:

Halls The Chemist, Orton Wistow, Peterborough, between 8am and 4pm for Moderna

Thursday, July 15:

Boots Queensgate, Peterborough, between 11am and 5pm for Pfizer

Halls The Chemist, Orton Wistow, Peterborough, between 8am and 4pm for Moderna

Saturday, July 17

King’s College, Cambridge, between 10am and 6pm for Pfizer and AstraZenica

Charles Hicks Medical Centre, Huntingdon, between 10am and 6pm for Pfizer and AstraZenica

Doddington Hospital, between 9am and 5.30pm for Pfizer and Astrazenica

Thomas Walker Surgery, Peterborough, between 9am and 1pm for Pfizer and AstraZenica

Sunday, July 18:

The Hub, Cambourne, between 10am and 4pm for Pfizer and AstraZenica

King’s College, Cambridge between 10am and 6pm for Pfizer and AstraZenica

Charles Hicks Medical Centre, Huntingdon, between 10am and 6pm for Pfizer and AstraZenica

Doddington Hospital between 9am and 5.30pm for Pfizer and AstraZenica