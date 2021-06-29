Evening walk-in Covid jabs available at Peterborough surgery

The walk-in Covid 19 vaccination centre at the Thomas Walker Medical Centre, Princes Street.

The walk-ins are being held between 5pm and 8pm at the surgery on Princes Street for three days this week. They are open to people who are in need of their second vaccination and must have had their first either on or before May 4.

No appointments are necessary, just a face covering, ID and your vaccination card.

The schedule is as follows:

For Pfizer

Tuesday June 29, 5pm-8pm

For AstraZeneca

Wednesday June 30, 5pm-8pm

Thursday July 1, 5pm-8pm

Walk-in clinics are becoming commonplace across the city now, with another successful one held at Peterborough United’s Weston Homes Stadium at the weekend. The previous weekend (June 19-20), the Thomas Walker Surgery held the first walk-in clinic of its kind in Cambridgeshire.

These new times appear to be designed to be convenient for people to call in after they have finished work.