Covid visiting restrictions increased at Peterborough, Stamford and Hinchingbrooke hospitals

The reintroduction of greater restrictions will mean visiting will not take place across the inpatient areas of the hospitals. However, exemptions are in place for patients receiving end of life care, for carers and parents of children.

There will be no change to arrangements for people using maternity services including the neonatal intensive care unit or special care baby unit.

Jo Bennis, chief nurse for the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are sorry to have to return to this level of restrictions because of increasing cases. We recognise how hard this is for patients and their loved ones and we will monitor the situation very closely and reinstate visiting as soon as we feel it is safe to do so.

Peterborough City Hospital

“In the meantime, we will continue offering our Letters to Loved Ones service. We also have iPads for patients to receive video calls.”

If you have an appointment or are booked in for an operation/procedure at any of the hospitals you should attend as planned, but follow public health advice at all times:

. Use hand sanitiser upon entering the buildings and department areas

. Wear a face covering in the hospital

. Keep your distance from others.

You should not attend hospital if you have coronavirus symptoms (a high temperature; new, continuous cough; loss of taste or smell) but should stay at home and book a test at www.nhs.uk/coronavirus or call 119.

You should use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service if you cannot cope with your symptoms at home, your condition gets worse or you do not improve after seven days. You should only call 111 if you cannot get help online.