Construction work finally begins on Peterborough's new Community Diagnostic Centre

Construction work has finally begun on Peterborough’s new community diagnostic centre (CDC).

Members of the CDC Project Team, alongside the site team from construction company Tilbury Douglas, took the momentous step of breaking ground this week as the build takes an exciting step forward.

The state-of-the-art healthcare facility, situated near the heart of the city centre, will be run by North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust.

It will offer patients more choice on their place of treatment, and help to reduce waiting times for important diagnostic tests.

The ground breaking ceremony at the CDC

Located in Wellington Street, the CDC will offer CT, MRI, Dexa, X-ray, Ultrasound & Fibroscan, as well as Cardiology and Respiratory diagnostic services.

“It’s brilliant to be here on site and feel the buzz of something really exciting as the building work begins,” said Charlotte Williams, Deputy Chief Executive. “Offering diagnostic services in the community very much aligns with our strategy at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, as well as the NHS 10 Year Plan. It will improve the time in which we can see patients, as well as getting a diagnosis quicker for those who need further treatment.”

Chris Loach, Regional Director – East Midlands at Tilbury Douglas says, “It’s a real pleasure to celebrate the start of construction on this important scheme. The 'ground-breaking' ceremony represents the culmination of months of planning, collaboration and commitment, and the beginning of a project that will leave a lasting positive impact on the local community. Together with our valued partners and stakeholders, Tilbury Douglas are excited to bring the Peterborough Community Diagnostics Centre vision into reality, and to create high-quality facilities for generations to come.”

Construction will continue throughout the rest of the year and the CDC is due to open fully in 2026.