Charity fundraiser 100km for Dentaid

Dr May Firoozmand will attempt 100km row for Dentaid.

On the 5th June, Dr May Firoozmand will be holding a charity fundraiser at Oundle Sports Centre. She will be aiming to complete the challenging distance of 100km on the rowing machine. She is aiming to finish this challenge under 10 hours.

The charity she has chosen to support is Dentaid. A charity whose focus is in delivering dental services and promoting the importance of oral care among fishing communities, the homeless and victims of domestic abuse across the U.K. They are the epitome of a charity whose focus is to provide dental care to everyone no matter their circumstances. Dentaid is a charity she is looking forward to working closely in the near future!

The inspiration behind choosing a dental oriented charity is primarily due to pursuing a career in dentistry. Her belated father, Dr Firoozmand inspired her to follow a career path in dentistry. She was raised with the belief that whatever profession she follows should be based on the underlying principle that work should be done in the spirit of service to humanity and that as individuals we can play our part in this world to establish unity in diversity.

Training for thr upcoming charity challenge

The idea came to fruition through the cooperation and support of the community. Dr May Firoozmand said: 'It is wonderful to see what wonderful things can be done when a group of likeminded individuals who share a common vision are gathered together in a spirit of unity'

She is currently close to reaching her fundraising target and would appreciate every donation no matter how big or small.