Cambridgeshire hospital buildings face demolition after asbestos and RAAC found

Plans to refurbish a Cambridgeshire hospital have been submitted to Fenland District Council (FDC).

They include knocking down a tower attached to the North Cambridgeshire Hospital in Wisbech and replacing it with a car park.

Asbestos and reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete, or RAAC, have been discovered in the tower, which housed a hot water heating plant.

A single storey building next to the tower will also be demolished.

The new car park is expected to contain 15 spaces as well as electric vehicle charging.

The North Cambridgeshire Hospital provides dental healthcare, sexual health services and specialist physiotherapy.

It remains open while works are carried out to the building, although two of its usual entrances are closed.

The application to undertake demolition works, submitted by Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, is yet to be determined by FDC.