Peterborough City Council has appealed for help to help from sponsors in order to host this year’s Christmas lights switch-on.

In a bid to save money, the council has offered a variety of financial packages and incentives towards companies top help the event take place.

Main sponsorship for the event is priced at £7,000- which includes branding on the banners on stage and a short interview before the switch on for a company representative.

Peterborough's Christmas Tree in 2023.

Ten boards will be placed around the base of the tree and each is priced at £2000.

The packages also available are:

Bronze (£1,000) - Brand name included in all media releases with a special thank youSilver (£2,000) – Bronze plus brand name featuring on individual social media postsGold (£5,000) – Silver plus a thank you at the switch-on along with the brand name being advertised on the big screen during the evening. Also, a space along Bridge Street to have a stall to promote the business.

In order to entice sponsors, the council has said: “The lights switch-on is one of the major highlights of the city’s events calendar.

"Sponsoring Peterborough’s Christmas event is a great way to increase brand awareness among your local community, businesses and visitors.

"It is an opportunity for you to give back to the community and gain prime visibility for your business.

“Together we can ensure Peterborough has light displays of which residents can be proud and visitors travel to see.”

The city council is currently facing a budget gap of £3m next year and £7m the year after and will have to find additional savings to close these on top of the £11m savings already planned this year.

Last year, its overspend was greater than £2m.