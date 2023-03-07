Cambridgeshire and Peterborough mayor Nik Johnson returns to office after medical leave

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough mayor Dr Nik Johnson has returned to office after more than three months’ medical leave.

Dr Johnson (Labour) temporarily stepped back from the role, which entails leading the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA), in November last year to undergo heart surgery.

He has now begun a “period of phased return”, taking back over from Cambridge City Council leader Cllr Anna Smith (Labour).

Dr Nik Johnson has returned as Cambridgeshire and Peterborough's mayor

Dr Johnson said that he was “always coming back” and that he is currently “catching up” on everything he missed.

During his absence, a mayoral precept was introduced in the region for the first time, meaning £12 will be added to Council Tax bills each year to fund public transport via the CPCA.

But Dr Johnson did comment on this at the time: a statement he supplied was read out at a meeting in which he said the money would “save, for another year, the bus routes that matter so much to our residents”.

Other developments include CPCA money being allocated to a temporary car park for the Regional Pool in Peterborough and the creation of a ‘Youth Zone’ in the city for young people to socialise and learn life skills.

The CPCA is a local government authority and investment body for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough working towards "sustainable growth".

It is led by a directly-elected mayor and counts Peterborough City Council among its partners.

Dr Johnson has said he will speak to the media in more depth now he has returned to office, but in the meantime issued a statement in which he said that he hopes to “raise awareness” on the importance of people focussing on their “physical and mental wellbeing”.

He added that he wants to “participate in Parkruns across the region” as he picks up “healthier habits” to build up his fitness.

Dr Johnson said that, as a doctor himself, he knows “first-hand how important it is to follow medical advice” and that he will “take it steady initially” as he resumes his duties.

